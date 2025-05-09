Sign up
Previous
Photo 3939
Mole
My son’s cat brought him a gift of a live mole. A mole is an animal that lives mostly underground, so it is unusual to be able to hold a live mole.
9th May 2025
9th May 25
xbm
ace
@g3xbm
Located near Cambridge UK. Been doing 365 most of the time since 2013.
3939
photos
31
followers
30
following
1079% complete
3932
3933
3934
3935
3936
3937
3938
3939
Views
10
Album
365
Taken
10th May 2025 6:53am
Tags
mole
