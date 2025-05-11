Sign up
Previous
Photo 3941
Windmill Turning
Today, the windmill was turning for Mills Weekend. I tried to upload a the video I took today and it said invalid URL so this is one I took a few years ago.
11th May 2025
11th May 25
0
0
xbm
ace
@g3xbm
Located near Cambridge UK. Been doing 365 most of the time since 2013. This album is really just an attempt to write...
3941
photos
31
followers
30
following
1079% complete
3934
3935
3936
3937
3938
3939
3940
3941
3
365
windmill
