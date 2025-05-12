Previous
First Rose by g3xbm
Photo 3942

First Rose

This is just outside our front door. It is the first rose 🥀 out this year. More for the visual diary than any artistic merit!!
12th May 2025 12th May 25

xbm

ace
@g3xbm
Located near Cambridge UK. Been doing 365 most of the time since 2013. This album is really just an attempt to write...
1080% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact