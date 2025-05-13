Previous
Next
New Estate by g3xbm
Photo 3943

New Estate

Gap filling!! I had no idea I had a gap. This estate has been ready for houses for about 4 or 5 years but the builder was short of money. More for the visual diary.
13th May 2025 13th May 25

xbm

ace
@g3xbm
Located near Cambridge UK. Been doing 365 most of the time since 2013. This album is really just an attempt to write...
1081% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact