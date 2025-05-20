Sign up
Photo 3950
Ready
This morning we went to the local Garden Centre to buy some bedding plants for the summer. We usually put them in about now assuming the frosts have gone. A busy day awaits us in the garden tomorrow!! Visual diary stuff.
20th May 2025
20th May 25
xbm
ace
@g3xbm
Located near Cambridge UK. Been doing 365 most of the time since 2013. This album is really just an attempt to write...
3950
photos
31
followers
30
following
1082% complete
Views
25
Album
365
Camera
iPhone SE (3rd generation)
Taken
20th May 2025 3:49pm
Tags
plants
