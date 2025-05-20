Previous
Ready by g3xbm
Photo 3950

Ready

This morning we went to the local Garden Centre to buy some bedding plants for the summer. We usually put them in about now assuming the frosts have gone. A busy day awaits us in the garden tomorrow!! Visual diary stuff.
20th May 2025 20th May 25

xbm

ace
@g3xbm
Located near Cambridge UK. Been doing 365 most of the time since 2013. This album is really just an attempt to write...
1082% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact