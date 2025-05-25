Previous
Just planted by g3xbm
Photo 3955

Just planted

These were planted this morning. Hopefully they will be a mass of colour all summer. Definitely one for the visual diary and not artistic merit!!
25th May 2025 25th May 25

xbm

ace
@g3xbm
Located near Cambridge UK. Been doing 365 most of the time since 2013. This album is really just an attempt to write...
