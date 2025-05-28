Previous
New estate by g3xbm
Photo 3958

New estate

This has been like this for about 5 years!! They have just started building new homes. In the end there will be over 1000 new houses. 🥴 I wish they would build more that ordinary people could afford. That great god “profit“.
Oli Lindenskov
Nice pic👍
May 28th, 2025  
