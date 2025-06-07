Previous
Church Fete by g3xbm
Photo 3968

Church Fete

About this time in June the church fete is held. We have had a dry, sunny, spring so what was the forecast today ? Thunderstorms and heavy rain!!
7th June 2025 7th Jun 25

xbm

ace
@g3xbm
Located near Cambridge UK. Been doing 365 most of the time since 2013. This album is really just an attempt to write...
1087% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact