Photo 3970
Crab Apples
We have one crab apple tree and usually make crab apple jelly from the fruit in the autumn. After lots of flowers in the spring there is a good crop of crab apples.
9th June 2025
xbm
ace
@g3xbm
Located near Cambridge UK. Been doing 365 most of the time since 2013.
Album
365
Tags
apple
,
crab
