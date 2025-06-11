Sign up
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Previous
Photo 3972
Shakespeare's Birthplace
Stratford upon Avon, UK
11th June 2025
11th Jun 25
0
1
xbm
ace
@g3xbm
Located near Cambridge UK. Been doing 365 most of the time since 2013. This album is really just an attempt to write...
3972
photos
31
followers
30
following
1088% complete
View this month »
3965
3966
3967
3968
3969
3970
3971
3972
Photo Details
Views
9
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone SE (3rd generation)
Taken
10th June 2025 8:02pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
shakespeare
