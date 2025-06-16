Sign up
Parsonage Close
This is a nice part of our village with a beautiful green surrounded by houses. We like to take a photo here in the autumn when the trees are losing their leaves.
16th June 2025
xbm
ace
@g3xbm
Located near Cambridge UK. Been doing 365 most of the time since 2013. This album is really just an attempt to write...
Photo Details
Views
24
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone SE (3rd generation)
Taken
14th June 2025 9:04am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
burwell
