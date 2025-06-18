Previous
Snail by g3xbm
Snail

This was a memory from many years ago. Even a snail is beautiful.
18th June 2025 18th Jun 25

Located near Cambridge UK.
Christine Sztukowski ace
Wonderful shell
June 17th, 2025  
