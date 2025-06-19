Sign up
Previous
Photo 3980
Dahlia Garden - less dahlias!
This is definitely one for the visual diary and will be boring to most. In a few months it will be filled with dahlias and look great. This is at Anglesey Abbey, near Cambridge, UK.
19th June 2025
19th Jun 25
xbm
ace
@g3xbm
Located near Cambridge UK. Been doing 365 most of the time since 2013. This album is really just an attempt to write...
3980
photos
31
followers
30
following
1090% complete
View this month »
3973
3974
3975
3976
3977
3978
3979
3980
Photo Details
Views
18
Album
365
Camera
iPhone SE (3rd generation)
Taken
13th June 2025 10:26am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
dahlia
