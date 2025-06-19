Previous
Dahlia Garden - less dahlias! by g3xbm
Photo 3980

Dahlia Garden - less dahlias!

This is definitely one for the visual diary and will be boring to most. In a few months it will be filled with dahlias and look great. This is at Anglesey Abbey, near Cambridge, UK.
19th June 2025 19th Jun 25

