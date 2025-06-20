Sign up
Photo 3981
Lancaster Day
As an 80th birthday gift my brother was invited to have a ride in a WW2 Lancaster. During the war my dad was a Pathfinder in Lancasters.
20th June 2025
20th Jun 25
1
xbm
ace
@g3xbm
Located near Cambridge UK. Been doing 365 most of the time since 2013. This album is really just an attempt to write...
3981
photos
31
followers
30
following
Tags
lancaster
