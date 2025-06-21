Sign up
Photo 3982
Flight Engineer’s Seat
As mentioned yesterday my dad was in the Pathfinder’s in WW2 flying Lancasters as a Flight Engineer. This is my brother sitting in that seat 80 years later.
21st June 2025
21st Jun 25
xbm
ace
@g3xbm
Located near Cambridge UK. Been doing 365 most of the time since 2013. This album is really just an attempt to write...
lancaster
