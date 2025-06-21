Previous
Flight Engineer’s Seat by g3xbm
Flight Engineer’s Seat

As mentioned yesterday my dad was in the Pathfinder’s in WW2 flying Lancasters as a Flight Engineer. This is my brother sitting in that seat 80 years later.
