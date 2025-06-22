Previous
Windmill at Night by g3xbm
Photo 3983

Windmill at Night

This was the windmill (next door) at 10.20pm on the longest day. We are the bungalow on the left.
22nd June 2025 22nd Jun 25

xbm

ace
@g3xbm
Located near Cambridge UK. Been doing 365 most of the time since 2013. This album is really just an attempt to write...
1091% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Christine Sztukowski ace
Stunning
June 21st, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact