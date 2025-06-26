Previous
Lancaster Cockpit (poor quality) by g3xbm
Photo 3987

Lancaster Cockpit (poor quality)

Before, I mentioned my dad was a flight engineer in a Lancaster as part of a Pathfinder squadron in WW2. This is a picture of the cockpit that my brother took last week. As this is a screenshot I apologise for the poor quality.
26th June 2025 26th Jun 25

xbm

ace
@g3xbm
Located near Cambridge UK. Been doing 365 most of the time since 2013. This album is really just an attempt to write...
1092% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact