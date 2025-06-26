Sign up
Photo 3987
Lancaster Cockpit (poor quality)
Before, I mentioned my dad was a flight engineer in a Lancaster as part of a Pathfinder squadron in WW2. This is a picture of the cockpit that my brother took last week. As this is a screenshot I apologise for the poor quality.
26th June 2025
26th Jun 25
xbm
ace
@g3xbm
Located near Cambridge UK. Been doing 365 most of the time since 2013. This album is really just an attempt to write...
3987
photos
30
followers
30
following
1092% complete
Views
10
Album
365
Camera
iPhone SE (3rd generation)
Taken
26th June 2025 5:01pm
Tags
lancaster
