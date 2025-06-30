Previous
Blue Tit on Seeds by g3xbm
Photo 3991

Blue Tit on Seeds

Unlike at our house in East Anglia where we get few small birds, my brother in Devon gets loads . Here is a blue tit eating seeds.
30th June 2025 30th Jun 25

