White Horse (poor quality) by g3xbm
Photo 3993

White Horse (poor quality)

This photo was taken through a train window after 4 attempts! It is visible from miles around to reveal the white chalk beneath the grass.
2nd July 2025 2nd Jul 25

xbm

ace
@g3xbm
Located near Cambridge UK. Been doing 365 most of the time since 2013. This album is really just an attempt to write...
