Nearly Ready by g3xbm
Photo 3998

Nearly Ready

There’s a wild blackberry bush on the path near our home. I usually pick a few for breakfast. Soon!
7th July 2025 7th Jul 25

xbm

ace
@g3xbm
Located near Cambridge UK.
1095% complete

Lesley ace
Ooh lucky you! Plenty of fruit on there.
July 7th, 2025  
