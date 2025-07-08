Previous
Our local coffee shop by g3xbm
Photo 3999

Our local coffee shop

This is situated near to the village school and food shops and is very popular. It has an odd name as there’s no real village green!
8th July 2025 8th Jul 25

xbm

ace
@g3xbm
Located near Cambridge UK. Been doing 365 most of the time since 2013. This album is really just an attempt to write...
1095% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact