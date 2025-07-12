Previous
Royal Opera House by g3xbm
Photo 4003

Royal Opera House

Today our young granddaughter was performing ballet at the Royal Opera House in Covent Garden, London. It was excellent.
12th July 2025 12th Jul 25

