1940s Day by g3xbm
Photo 4005

1940s Day

Most years our local museum holds a very popular 40s day. People dress up, dance and have a good time. This jeep dates from 1944.
14th July 2025 14th Jul 25

Located near Cambridge UK. Been doing 365 most of the time since 2013. This album is really just an attempt to write...
Lesley ace
That’s so good!
July 13th, 2025  
Christine Sztukowski ace
What a great idea, awesome photograph
July 13th, 2025  
