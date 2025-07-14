Sign up
Previous
Photo 4005
1940s Day
Most years our local museum holds a very popular 40s day. People dress up, dance and have a good time. This jeep dates from 1944.
14th July 2025
14th Jul 25
xbm
ace
@g3xbm
Located near Cambridge UK. Been doing 365 most of the time since 2013. This album is really just an attempt to write...
4005
photos
29
followers
30
following
1097% complete
View this month »
3998
3999
4000
4001
4002
4003
4004
4005
Photo Details
Views
18
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone SE (3rd generation)
Taken
13th July 2025 11:42am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
1940s
Lesley
ace
That’s so good!
July 13th, 2025
Christine Sztukowski
ace
What a great idea, awesome photograph
July 13th, 2025
