Previous
Cherry Picker Action by g3xbm
Photo 4007

Cherry Picker Action

Our windmill next door is having new shutters so it’s time to bring in the cherry picker!
16th July 2025 16th Jul 25

xbm

ace
@g3xbm
Located near Cambridge UK. Been doing 365 most of the time since 2013. This album is really just an attempt to write...
1097% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact