Photo 4015
Canterbury Market
We thought being Canterbury the market would be expensive, but it was not. Prices were excellent.
24th July 2025
xbm
ace
@g3xbm
Located near Cambridge UK. Been doing 365 most of the time since 2013. This album is really just an attempt to write...
4008
4009
4010
4011
4012
4013
4014
4015
Photo Details
Views
12
Album
365
Camera
iPhone SE (3rd generation)
Taken
23rd July 2025 9:45am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
canterbury
