Photo 4017
Vegan Steak Pie
I am a meat eater usually so I bought this as an experiment. It was excellent.
If nobody had told me I would have thought it was steak… but much less expensive. I shall buy again.
26th July 2025
26th Jul 25
0
0
xbm
ace
@g3xbm
Located near Cambridge UK. Been doing 365 most of the time since 2013.
4017
photos
29
followers
30
following
1100% complete
4017
Views
11
365
iPhone SE (3rd generation)
26th July 2025 5:02pm
pie
,
vegan
