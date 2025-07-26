Previous
Vegan Steak Pie by g3xbm
Photo 4017

Vegan Steak Pie

I am a meat eater usually so I bought this as an experiment. It was excellent.

If nobody had told me I would have thought it was steak… but much less expensive. I shall buy again.
26th July 2025 26th Jul 25

xbm

ace
@g3xbm
Located near Cambridge UK. Been doing 365 most of the time since 2013. This album is really just an attempt to write...
1100% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact