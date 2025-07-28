Previous
Memories
Memories

This was our 17 year old grandson way back in 2011. They grow up so fast. One day they are little and the next they are almost adults. Each moment is precious and fleeting but we were privileged to have them.
28th July 2025

John Falconer
Well done.
July 28th, 2025  
