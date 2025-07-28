Sign up
Memories
This was our 17 year old grandson way back in 2011. They grow up so fast. One day they are little and the next they are almost adults. Each moment is precious and fleeting but we were privileged to have them.
28th Jul 25
John Falconer
ace
Well done.
July 28th, 2025
