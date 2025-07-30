Sign up
Previous
Photo 4021
House Martins
These were nesting on the roof of the entrance to King’s College , Cambridge, UK. Many would not even notice being amazed at the chapel ahead.
30th July 2025
30th Jul 25
0
1
xbm
ace
@g3xbm
Located near Cambridge UK. Been doing 365 most of the time since 2013. This album is really just an attempt to write...
4021
photos
29
followers
30
following
1101% complete
4014
4015
4016
4017
4018
4019
4020
4021
Views
17
1
365
iPhone SE (3rd generation)
29th July 2025 11:01am
Tags
house
,
kings
,
martins
,
cambridge
