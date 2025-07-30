Previous
House Martins by g3xbm
Photo 4021

House Martins

These were nesting on the roof of the entrance to King’s College , Cambridge, UK. Many would not even notice being amazed at the chapel ahead.
30th July 2025 30th Jul 25

xbm

ace
@g3xbm
Located near Cambridge UK. Been doing 365 most of the time since 2013. This album is really just an attempt to write...
1101% complete

