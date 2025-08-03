Previous
Sunflowers by g3xbm
Photo 4025

Sunflowers

I planted a few sunflower seeds in the ground and a tray . About 7 have taken and will be in flower later. This is mainly so I can remember what they were like in early August.
3rd August 2025 3rd Aug 25

xbm

ace
@g3xbm
Located near Cambridge UK. Been doing 365 most of the time since 2013. This album is really just an attempt to write...
1102% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact