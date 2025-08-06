Previous
Badger Sett? by g3xbm
Photo 4028

Badger Sett?

This large hole was far too big for rabbits at about 40cm across. I think it might be a badger sett .
6th August 2025 6th Aug 25

xbm

ace
@g3xbm
Located near Cambridge UK. Been doing 365 most of the time since 2013. This album is really just an attempt to write...
1103% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Christine Sztukowski ace
Definitely a big hole
August 5th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact