Previous
Millstone Park by g3xbm
Photo 4029

Millstone Park

This is a huge new housing estate in our village. It has stood empty for about 5 years but it looks like they have started building.
7th August 2025 7th Aug 25

xbm

ace
@g3xbm
Located near Cambridge UK. Been doing 365 most of the time since 2013. This album is really just an attempt to write...
1103% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Christine Sztukowski ace
Fun to watch
August 6th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact