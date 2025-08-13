Sign up
Previous
Photo 4035
Paddy’s Wigwam
This is name given to the catholic cathedral in Liverpool. Outside it is nothing special ( round, concrete hence the name) but inside the light and colours are amazing.
13th August 2025
13th Aug 25
xbm
ace
@g3xbm
Located near Cambridge UK. Been doing 365 most of the time since 2013. This album is really just an attempt to write...
Photo Details
Views
11
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone SE (3rd generation)
Taken
13th August 2025 10:55am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
cathedral
,
liverpool
