Previous
Paddy’s Wigwam by g3xbm
Photo 4035

Paddy’s Wigwam

This is name given to the catholic cathedral in Liverpool. Outside it is nothing special ( round, concrete hence the name) but inside the light and colours are amazing.
13th August 2025 13th Aug 25

xbm

ace
@g3xbm
Located near Cambridge UK. Been doing 365 most of the time since 2013. This album is really just an attempt to write...
1105% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact