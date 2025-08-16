Previous
Outside Anfield, Liverpool, UK by g3xbm
Photo 4038

Outside Anfield, Liverpool, UK

Anfield is where Liverpool FC play their home football games. Recently they lost one of their key players in a road accident. He clearly meant a lot to them judging by the flowers outside the football stadium.
16th August 2025 16th Aug 25

xbm

ace
@g3xbm
Located near Cambridge UK. Been doing 365 most of the time since 2013. This album is really just an attempt to write...
1106% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact