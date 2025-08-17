Sign up
Previous
Photo 4039
Classic Cars and Bikes
Every year our village museum has a classic car day. It’s always well attended with lots of people, cars and motorcycles. Today the weather was perfect.
17th August 2025
17th Aug 25
xbm
ace
@g3xbm
Located near Cambridge UK. Been doing 365 most of the time since 2013. This album is really just an attempt to write...
Photo Details
Tags
car
,
museum
