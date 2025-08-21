Sign up
Photo 4043
Toy Corner
This is the toy corner in our local church. In years past our grandchildren loved it. They are now too old. Where did those years go?
21st August 2025
21st Aug 25
xbm
ace
@g3xbm
Located near Cambridge UK. Been doing 365 most of the time since 2013. This album is really just an attempt to write...
4043
photos
29
followers
30
following
1107% complete
Tags
church
