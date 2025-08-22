Previous
Burwell Church, UK by g3xbm
Photo 4044

Burwell Church, UK

This is inside our local church. Most dates from the 1400s but some parts are centuries older.
22nd August 2025 22nd Aug 25

xbm

ace
@g3xbm
Located near Cambridge UK. Been doing 365 most of the time since 2013. This album is really just an attempt to write...
1107% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact