Previous
Pomegranate at Anglesey Abbey by g3xbm
Photo 4045

Pomegranate at Anglesey Abbey

At first I was unsure what this fruit was. It was outside the main house.
23rd August 2025 23rd Aug 25

xbm

ace
@g3xbm
Located near Cambridge UK. Been doing 365 most of the time since 2013. This album is really just an attempt to write...
1108% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Lis Lapthorn ace
Fabulous capture
August 23rd, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact