Previous
Photo 4049
Rose Garden
This was at nearby Anglesey Abbey last week.
27th August 2025
27th Aug 25
1
1
xbm
ace
@g3xbm
Located near Cambridge UK. Been doing 365 most of the time since 2013. This album is really just an attempt to write...
4049
photos
29
followers
30
following
1109% complete
Photo Details
Views
31
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone SE (3rd generation)
Taken
22nd August 2025 9:52am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
rose
,
cambridge
,
anglesey
Fisher Family
Beautiful rose gardens!
Ian
August 27th, 2025
