Bargain by g3xbm
Photo 4057

Bargain

Yesterday, we went to the renovated Dutch Resistance Museum, which was excellent.

At the end of WW2 my dad dropped food to the people of the Netherlands who suffered immensely during the Nazi occupation.

This book was just one Euro - a real bargain.
4th September 2025 4th Sep 25

