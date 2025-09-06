Previous
Leaving Amsterdam

We came home by Eurostar. This was Amsterdam Centraal Station. They can have “double decker “ trains in continental Europe as they don’t have the height restrictions we do in the UK.
6th September 2025

Christine Sztukowski ace
Nice capture
September 5th, 2025  
