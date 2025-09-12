Previous
Red Admiral Butterfly by g3xbm
Photo 4065

Red Admiral Butterfly

You try to take a photo and they fly away!! This was the best I could manage when one decided to sunbathe this morning just outside our front door.
12th September 2025

