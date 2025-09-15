Previous
More Autumnal by g3xbm
More Autumnal

The grass has just been cut and it suddenly feels like autumn. We have had high winds and showers. There are more leaves falling.
15th September 2025 15th Sep 25

Located near Cambridge UK. Been doing 365 most of the time since 2013. This album is really just an attempt to write...
