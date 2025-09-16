Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 4069
Soon be winter
Our sunflowers 🌻 are now dying. They have been great for several weeks and we’ll keep some seeds for next year and the birds will eat the rest.
16th September 2025
16th Sep 25
0
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
xbm
ace
@g3xbm
Located near Cambridge UK. Been doing 365 most of the time since 2013. This album is really just an attempt to write...
4069
photos
29
followers
30
following
1114% complete
View this month »
4062
4063
4064
4065
4066
4067
4068
4069
Photo Details
Views
40
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone SE (3rd generation)
Taken
16th September 2025 1:37pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sunflowers
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close