Previous
Solitary bees? by g3xbm
Photo 4078

Solitary bees?

On the way to the post office we pass this grass bank with lots of these holes with lots of soil. I think they’re nests of solitary bees, but I am no expert!!
25th September 2025 25th Sep 25

xbm

ace
@g3xbm
Located near Cambridge UK. Been doing 365 most of the time since 2013. This album is really just an attempt to write...
1117% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact