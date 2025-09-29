Sign up
Photo 4082
Photo 4082
My dad
My dad was a Pathfinder in WW2. This was originally a black and white photo converted to colour with AI. Impressive.
29th September 2025
29th Sep 25
1
1
xbm
ace
@g3xbm
Located near Cambridge UK. Been doing 365 most of the time since 2013. This album is really just an attempt to write...
Tags
ai
Lis Lapthorn
ace
Amazing. I agree it’s very impressive.
September 30th, 2025
