My dad by g3xbm
Photo 4082

My dad

My dad was a Pathfinder in WW2. This was originally a black and white photo converted to colour with AI. Impressive.
29th September 2025 29th Sep 25

Lis Lapthorn ace
Amazing. I agree it’s very impressive.
September 30th, 2025  
