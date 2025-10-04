Sign up
Photo 4087
Prawn Thermidor
We bought several of these from a UK store, so I decided to try making two myself . Too much tomato, but not bad for a first attempt! Next time I’ll let my wife do the sauce 😉.
4th October 2025
4th Oct 25
xbm
ace
@g3xbm
Located near Cambridge UK. Been doing 365 most of the time since 2013.
Tags
thermidor
