Bookshop Window by g3xbm
Bookshop Window

Seen in the window of the biggest bookshop in Cambridge. When I first came to Cambridge in 1970 there were loads of bookshops. Now most have gone.
12th October 2025 12th Oct 25

Located near Cambridge UK. Been doing 365 most of the time since 2013. This album is really just an attempt to write...
Lesley ace
Superb! I do love a book shop.
October 11th, 2025  
