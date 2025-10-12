Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 4095
Bookshop Window
Seen in the window of the biggest bookshop in Cambridge. When I first came to Cambridge in 1970 there were loads of bookshops. Now most have gone.
12th October 2025
12th Oct 25
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
xbm
ace
@g3xbm
Located near Cambridge UK. Been doing 365 most of the time since 2013. This album is really just an attempt to write...
4095
photos
28
followers
30
following
1121% complete
View this month »
4088
4089
4090
4091
4092
4093
4094
4095
Photo Details
Views
22
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone SE (3rd generation)
Taken
6th October 2025 2:11pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
bookshop
Lesley
ace
Superb! I do love a book shop.
October 11th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close