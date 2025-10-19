Previous
Flowers by g3xbm
Photo 4102

Flowers

My wife went to church and was given these flowers. Here she is with one of our grandchildren.
19th October 2025 19th Oct 25

Judith Johnson ace
A lovely surprise and a lovely photo
October 19th, 2025  
