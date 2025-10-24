Sign up
Photo 4107
King’s College, Cambridge
The grounds. I used to go to a weekly meeting in a room just off the photo when I first came to Cambridge in 1970.
24th October 2025
24th Oct 25
xbm
ace
@g3xbm
Located near Cambridge UK. Been doing 365 most of the time since 2013.
Tags
cambridge
