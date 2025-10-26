Previous
Autumn Visitor by g3xbm
Autumn Visitor

I guess it must come up the plug hole. This lively spider 🕷️ was in the bath earlier. I put it out the window. It was about 3 cm long. To me they are just fun.
@g3xbm
Located near Cambridge UK. Been doing 365 most of the time since 2013. This album is really just an attempt to write...
